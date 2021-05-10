Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 575 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

