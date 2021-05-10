Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $581,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

