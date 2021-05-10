Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

