Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $4,880,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in PPL by 95.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 277,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 135,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.