Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $324.51 and last traded at $321.55, with a volume of 5944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

