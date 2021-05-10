Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.91. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 31,297 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.