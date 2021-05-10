Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $908.81 million and approximately $100.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

