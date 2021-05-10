Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

