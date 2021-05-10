Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paychex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

