Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

