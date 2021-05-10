Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.