Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.