PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $253.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

