Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PSFE stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

