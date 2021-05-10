Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

