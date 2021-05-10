Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Truist from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $343,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

