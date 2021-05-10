Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

