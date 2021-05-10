Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 108.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $31.53. 1,341,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

