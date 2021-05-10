Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.25.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,597. The company has a market cap of C$21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.98. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

