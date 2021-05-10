PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

