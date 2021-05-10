Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

