PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) versus MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Head-To-Head Contrast

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. PetroChina pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.20 $6.61 billion $3.59 11.07 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.89 $12.07 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetroChina and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

