Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

PFE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.05. 380,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,176,373. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

