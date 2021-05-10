PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

