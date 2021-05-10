PGGM Investments Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

