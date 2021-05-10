PGGM Investments Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

