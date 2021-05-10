PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $155.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

