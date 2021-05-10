PGGM Investments Purchases 13,898 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 48,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 522,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $334.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.63. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

