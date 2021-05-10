PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,730,762 shares of company stock worth $3,533,152. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

