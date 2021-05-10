Pickle Finance Price Hits $21.28 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.28 or 0.00036922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $11.41 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.65 or 0.00811267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00107042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.08 or 0.09234252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050204 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.