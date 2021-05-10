PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Reaches $7.53 on Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $53,902.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $7.53 or 0.00012783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00250471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01166063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00764112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.56 or 0.99878643 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.