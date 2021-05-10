PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $14.82.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
