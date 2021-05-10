PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

