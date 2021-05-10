Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $334.50 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.