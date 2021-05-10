Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 1,041 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 337,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

