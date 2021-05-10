Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 234,006 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

