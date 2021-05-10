Piper Sandler Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $29.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NYSE EVH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

