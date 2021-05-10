Piper Sandler Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

