Piper Sandler Increases Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.