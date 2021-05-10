Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $7.49 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $7.49 million and $548,156.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

