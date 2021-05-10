Playcent Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Playcent has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $469,469.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

