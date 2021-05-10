Plus-Coin Market Capitalization Tops $103,622.91 (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Plus-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,622.91 and $7.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $289.32 or 0.00510515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00245776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.92 or 0.01247373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00746675 BTC.

Plus-Coin Profile

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 coins. Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en

Plus-Coin Coin Trading

