Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

