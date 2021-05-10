pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $63.90 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $63.90 million and approximately $46.55 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

