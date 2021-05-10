Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.91. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.
Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.