Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.91. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

