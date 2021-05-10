Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,121. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

