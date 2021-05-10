PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

