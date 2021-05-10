PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

