PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $196.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRAH. Mizuho lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.13.

Shares of PRAH opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $86.86 and a one year high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

