Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

