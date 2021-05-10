Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $154.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.36 million to $157.04 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $770.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.88 million to $803.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $935.88 million, with estimates ranging from $882.40 million to $976.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

PDS opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

