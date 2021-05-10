Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

